Top Jordanian diplomat congratulates KRG on Ninth Cabinet 4th anniversary, ‘achievements’

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Jordanian Consul General in Erbil Fuad al-Majali extended his country’s congratulations to Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and his government on the occasion of the Ninth Cabinet's 4th anniversary as well as its achievements on Sunday.

“On the occasion of the Cabinet’s fourth anniversary, I would like to extend my congratulations to the [Kurdistan] Region, Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), and His Excellency Prime Minister Masrour Barzani as well as the beloved Kurdish leadership and people,” al-Majali told Kurdistan 24 on Sunday.

Over the past four years, the Cabinet has made “achievements” in various areas, including advancing the agriculture, information technology, education, and health system while the Region continued to enjoy “excellent” security and stability, the diplomat said.

Erbil and Jordan enjoy close diplomatic and economic ties. An increasing number of Jordanian companies in various sectors are currently operating in the Kurdistan Region.

Jordanian and Kurdish relations have witnessed “improvements” over the course of the Cabinet, including in the health and investment sectors, according to the envoy. He also underlined that several business and political delegations had visited each other during the same period.

In June, the Kurdistan-Jordan Health Week and Forum were launched in Erbil, in the presence of Prime Minister Barzani and Jordanian Health Minister Firas al-Hawari. The forum sought to boost the medical ties between the two nations.

Regarding academic and educational ties, the diplomat noted that a number of Jordanian universities have expressed a willingness to facilitate the admission of Kurdish students that wish to study at the country’s academic institutions.

He also expressed the bilateral desire for knowledge-sharing and capacity building, particularly in the IT and medical sectors, between the two sides.

Al-Majali expressed Jordan’s willingness to further develop the ties in different sectors with Iraq and its Kurdistan Region, describing the relations as “historic, brotherly and robust.”