Kurdish man allegedly killed by Turkish border guards near Zakho

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Seven Kurds from Syrian Kurdistan (Rojava) who lived in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq have been arrested and deported by Turkish border guards while trying to cross into Turkey near the Ibrahim Xelil border (Habur in Turkish).

One of the migrants was killed near the Hezil River while being escorted by the border guards.

Kurdistan 24 has learned that the name of the deceased is Rudi Sulaiman Ahmed, 24, from Qamishlo.

Moreover, Jamal Hassan, director of Zakho Civil Defense, confirmed to Kurdistan 24 that the victim's body and face showed signs of torture, and it is not clear whether the victim was killed by Turkish border guards or drowned in the Hezil River.

Hassan also revealed that Ahmed's body has been sent to the Zakho Forensic Medical Examination Office for further investigation.

Regarding the fate of the other six who were deported, Kurdistan 24 has learned that they surrendered to the Kurdistan Region's local security forces. Meanwhile, the investigation into the incident continues.

Around 270,000 Syrian refugees and asylum-seekers reside in the Kurdistan Region. Most of them are Kurds from Syria, according to last year’s figures released by the Kurdistan Regional Government.