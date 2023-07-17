Two Syrian soldiers injured in Turkish bombardment: SOHR

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Two Syrian soldiers were injured in a bombardment carried out by Turkish forces in the early hours of Monday near Ain Issa, a war monitor said on Monday.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported that they were taken to hospital for treatment.

Syrian state media did not report the incident, but the Syrian government has repeatedly called on Turkish forces to leave Syria.

Moreover, the Syrian army has continued to hit areas under Turkish control in northwest Syria.

In October 2019, Syrian government forces entered the countryside of Ain Issa and other towns under a Moscow-backed agreement with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) following a Turkish offensive in the area.

Moreover in 2019, US troops pulled out of Kobani, Ain Issa and other towns and now only have bases in the Hasakah and Deir ez-Zor provinces.

During the anti-ISIS war, the SDF launched their campaign to retake Raqqa, the former de-facto ISIS capital. SDF forces with support of the US-led coalition took Raqqa on Oct. 17, 2017.

Turkey and allied armed factions this year have continued to bombard sporadic areas in Al-Raqqah and its countryside on a daily basis. Moreover, Turkey has carried out regular drone attacks in northeast Syria.

On July 15, SOHR reported that a female leader of the Women’s Protection Units (YPJ) died, affected by the wounds he sustained on June 17, due to Turkish artillery shelling on Ain Issa Camp.

Also on Sunday a civilian was injured by a Turkish drone in the countryside of Manbij in the province of Aleppo.

According to data from SOHR Turkey carried out 27 drone strikes since early 2023.