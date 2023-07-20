KDP condemns attack on Swedish embassy and desecration of Quran

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) spokesperson Mahmud Mohammed, in a statement on Thursday condemned the attack on the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad and stated that they also condemn the burning of the Holy Quran.

"In the name of the Politburo of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (PDK), we condemn the attack and burning of the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad, and we consider these behaviors to be against the constitution and international laws and regulations," he said.

"At the same time, we condemn the burning of the Holy Quran and we are against the burning and desecration of holy books of all religions and we support Mr. Sudani and the federal government of Iraq to implement legal measures to prevent the repetition of these types of acts."

As of Friday, it remains unclear as to whether the Iraqi diaspora member, Salwan Momika, burned or stomped on the Quran and Iraqi flag. Numerous news outlets have published disputed information regarding this matter.

The Iraqi government on Thursday informed the Swedish government through diplomatic channels that “any recurrence of the incident involving the burning of the Holy Qur’an on Swedish soil would necessitate severing diplomatic relations.”

Moreover, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohamed Shia al-Sudani on Thursday expelled the Swedish ambassador.

Iraq also suspended the operating license of the Swedish company Ericsson in Iraq, AFP reported.

The Swedish authorities recently granted permission to an Iraqi member of the diaspora community who had said he would set the Iraqi flag and a copy of the holy Quran on fire outside the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm.

AFP reported that "the protester in the end desecrated the Islamic holy book by stepping on it but did not burn it."

In late June and on the Islamic feast of Eid al-Adha, the same Iraqi man also set a copy of the holy book on fire in Sweden, sparking outrage in the Islamic world.