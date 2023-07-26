KRG to hold parliamentary elections in Feb. 2024

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan 24 has learned that the Kurdistan Region Presidency proposed Feb. 25, 2024 as the date to hold Kurdistan Region parliamentary elections.

A delegation of the Kurdistan Region Presidency is scheduled to visit the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) on Thursday to discuss the date of the parliamentary elections.

Earlier, Dlshad Shahab, spokesperson for the Kurdistan Region Presidency, announced that on the orders of Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani, a top delegation from the Kurdistan Region Presidency will meet with the political parties in the Kurdistan Region to discuss the date of the parliamentary elections.

The Kurdistan Region President in mid-June met with the Iraqi Independent High Electoral Commission president in the presence of the United Nations envoy to Iraq in Erbil, where they discussed preparations for the elections.

Due to political infighting, the Kurdistan Region parties could not agree on amending the election law last year, triggering the extension of the current Kurdistan Parliament term by a year.

The Iraqi Supreme Court last month issued its own verdict on the extension, calling it “unconstitutional.”

Kurdish political parties have called for holding the polls as soon as possible.

Furthermore, Kurdistan Democratic Party President Masoud Barzani has recently called for holding the elections without any impediment.