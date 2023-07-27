Kurdistan Region to host on International Religious Freedom Day in October: official

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Amir Othman, Director of Religious Coexistence Section at the Kurdistan Region Ministry of Endowment and Religious Affairs, told Kurdistan 24 that the Kurdistan Region will host a conference on International Religious Freedom Day in october.

“On October 27, 2023, in observance of the International Religious Freedom Day, the Ministry of Endowment is pleased to announce the upcoming conference in the Kurdistan Region, which will bring together representatives from various religious communities and individuals,” he told Kurdistan 24.

“This annual conference holds special significance, but this year, we aim for it to be truly exceptional. Our intention is to go beyond the usual gathering by addressing recent significant developments that have transpired,” he added.

He underlined that the Department of Coexistence and the Ministry of Endowment, have been actively engaging with the Council of Ministers and other relevant authorities, in “presenting crucial matters that have led to positive outcomes.”

He also emphasized that the current government, specifically the ninth cabinet, has shown a genuine consideration for religious freedom and promoting peaceful coexistence. “It is thanks to this progressive approach that we are able to organize a conference that grants freedom and inclusivity to all communities.”

Every October 27, the International Religious Freedom Day is commemorated, which marks the passing of the Religious Freedom Act of 1998.

This act created an international religious freedom office within the US State Department, as well as an autonomous, bipartisan US Commission on International Religious Freedom.

These entities are empowered to oversee global religious freedom, provide suggestions, and assist the efforts of the US Administration and Congress in addressing this important issue.