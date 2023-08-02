KRG Council of Ministers discuss Kurdistan Region's financial entitlements

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Chaired by Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Council of Ministers held its weekly meeting with the participation of Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani, according to a statement from the KRG.

At the beginning of the meeting, PM Barzani commemorated the victims of the Sinjar massacre committed by ISIS.

Barzani called on the international community to recognize this massacre as genocide against the Yezidis and stressed the importance of implementing the Sinjar Agreement.

In the first item of the meeting, the Prime Minister briefed the Council about the latest developments in the implementation of the Iraqi budget law and the negotiations between Erbil and Baghdad.

The Premier noted that the Kurdistan Region has fulfilled all of its financial obligations, and there is no excuse for Baghdad to delay the payment of the Kurdistan Region's financial entitlements.

Furthermore, the Council of Ministers calls on the Kurdish parties to be united in defending the constitutional rights of the Kurdish people.

The second item in the meeting was about the situation of electricity and gasoline prices in the Kurdistan Region and the efforts of the KRG Ministry of Electricity along with the Ministry of Natural Resources in this regard.

Minister of Electricity, Kamal Mohammed, presented the efforts of his ministry to improve the situation of electricity services so as to increase the hours of national electricity.

In the final item, the E-Payment project and My Account Initiative were presented to the council by Aziz Ahmad, Deputy Chief of Staff to the Prime Minister.

PM Barzani thanked the implementation team of the project and the Deputy Prime Minister who worked on digitization in the previous cabinet.

He also expressed his gratitude to the KRG Minister of Finance for supporting the My Account Initiative.

Moreover, he emphasized that all ministries must support the process of digitizing services, which is the basis for building a strong financial infrastructure and improving the banking system in the Kurdistan Region.

Barzani instructed all government ministries and institutions to cooperate with the My Account Initiative to accelerate banking system reform.

At the end of the meeting, the Council of Ministers reaffirmed its support for the Kurdistan Region Presidency to set a new date for the sixth session of the Kurdistan Region Parliamentary elections, and it called on all political parties to support this step.