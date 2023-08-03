PM Barzani discusses bilateral relations with Jordanian deputy speaker

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday discussed bilateral relations between Amman and Erbil in various fields with the Arab country’s deputy speaker.

Barzani received Jordanian First Deputy Speaker of the Lower House Ahmed Khalaileh and his accompanying delegation in Erbil, according to a government statement.

The premier highlighted the “historic relationship” between the Kurdistan Region and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, hailing King Abdulla II’s “friendly stance” in supporting the Kurdish region at various stages, the statement added.

The Jordanian delegation expressed willingness to develop bilateral ties with Kurdistan Region in all fields, particularly in agriculture, tourism, education, and trade, per the press release.

Jordanian Ambassador to Iraq Muntasir Al-Zou'bi and Consul General in Erbil Fuad Al-Majali also attended the meeting.

Mr Khalaileh arrived in Erbil on Wednesday and was received by the capital’s governor along with other officials.

In January, Barzani met with a Jordanian parliamentary delegation headed by Speaker of the Jordanian House of Representatives Ahmad Safadi in Baghdad.

Jordanian and Kurdish relations have witnessed “improvements” over the course of the Cabinet's four years, including in the health and investment sectors, Jordanian Consul General in Erbil Fuad al-Majali told Kurdistan 24 early July.

In June, the Kurdistan-Jordan Health Week and Forum were launched in Erbil, in the presence of Prime Minister Barzani and Jordanian Health Minister Firas al-Hawari. The forum sought to boost the medical ties between the two nations.