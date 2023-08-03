Iraq must create special witness protection program: KRG Coordinator

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Head of Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Office for International Advocacy, Dr. Dindar Zebari, spoke at the 9th commemoration of the Yezidi genocide conference organized by Yazda. During his address, he called on Baghdad to create a special witness program.

Delivering justice for the victims.



On the Ninth Annual Commemoration of the Yazidi Genocide, expressed the challenging period in our history and honored the resilience of the Yazidi people. The KRI President Nechirvan Barzani, and prominent diplomatic staff participated. pic.twitter.com/ShDYHkcc7K — Dr. Dindar Zebari (@KRG_Coordinator) August 3, 2023

“To further safeguard the protection of witnesses who come forward to testify against ISIS criminals, the Government of Iraq must create a specialised Witness Protection Department,” he said.

“The ongoing discussions with the KRG to establish a similar department are a testament to our commitment in enduring justice and accountability,” he added.

Moreover, he said KRG has made significant progress digitizing archives and preserving proof of ISIS crimes through close coordination with UNITAD.

“KRG has cooperated with UNITAD within the framework of NCC and succeeded to digitalize the archives of more than (100, 000) pages for these crimes. This critical endeavor guarantees that the truth will be held and those at fault will face justice,” he added.

Read More: UNITAD work not possible without Iraqi and Kurdish authorities: UNITAD advisor

He also thanked the United Nations for establishing UNITAD in 2017 to investigate and bring perpetrators of crimes committed by ISIS to justice.

“This historic action paved the way for a complete and evidence-based inquiry into ISIS's criminal activities in Iraq. I appreciate Christian Ritscher's commitment to this work and that of his entire team,” he added.

He also highlighted that the KRG has been actively collecting evidence and advocating for the victims.

KRG Coordinator Dr. Dindar Zebari said there is a need to set up a witness protection programs in Iraq for those who testify against ISIS. He added that the KRG has also ongoing discussions to set up a similar witness protection department. pic.twitter.com/lK3vEuZ3ce — Kurdistan 24 English (@K24English) August 3, 2023

“To push for fair trials and worldwide recognition of the acts as genocide, the regional government formed the High Ministerial Committee to Recognise the Atrocities and acts Perpetrated by ISIL as Genocide. The KRG has also started working to free the kidnapped people and help them get back on their feet again,” he concluded.

Moreover, he said the KRG has taken steps towards to create a specialized criminal court for

ISIS militants must be brought to account for their roles in the country's war crimes. “We are actively seeking the support and endorsement of our international partners in doing so.”

He also praised Germany and the United Kingdom for taking a significant step in the right direction by officially marking the horrors committed against the Yezidis as genocide and supporting providing aid and assistance to the IDPs in the Kurdistan Region.

Read More: UK hopes mayor to be appointed in Sinjar to supervise reconstruction

During the event, also Western diplomats from the UK, Netherlands, Germany and the US talked about their efforts to support Yezidi's after the Yezidi genocide carried out by ISIS in August 2014.

“The survivors and the relatives of the victims can now use this acknowledgement as a starting point to pursue justice and restitution,” Zebari added.

“We must renew our dedication to achieving justice, accountability, and compensation for the Yazidi community as we mark the ninth annual anniversary of the Yazidi genocide. We can work together to heal the wounds of the past and create a more justices future for all people,” he concluded.