Politics

Russian delegation attempts to calm down tribal tensions in Hasakah

The tribe had issued a firm ultimatum to the Syrian government, demanding the immediate removal and handover of the NDF commander.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
A Russian delegation on Friday met with tribal leaders in Hasakah city (Photo: social media)
A Russian delegation on Friday met with tribal leaders in Hasakah city (Photo: social media)
Syria Hasakah NDF Jabour tribe Damascus

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reports that a Russian delegation met with tribal leaders in Hasakah city, following tensions between the pro-government National Defence Forces (NDF) and the Jabour tribe.

Earlier this week, the tribe issued a strong ultimatum to the Syrian government, firmly demanding the immediate removal and handover of the NDF commander. This demand came after the commander had assaulted one of their leaders at a checkpoint in Hasakah’s security square on Tuesday evening.

Read More: Tensions erupt between local tribe and Syrian government forces in Hasakah

Furthermore, the tribe called for the complete removal of the NDF presence in Hasakah. Despite these demands, the NDF has yet to be withdrawn, and tensions persist in Hasakah. Until now, the situation has not escalated into armed clashes, although the tribe threatened to remove the NDF by force.

Accompanied by commanders of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the Russian delegation engaged in discussions with the Arab tribes in the city. The delegation assured the tribes that their demands would be conveyed to Damascus.

The tribe also underlined they are not against the Syrian government, only against the NDF.

 

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive