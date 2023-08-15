Tensions erupt between local tribe and Syrian government forces in Hasakah

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – On Tuesday, armed factions affiliated with the Jabour tribe advanced towards the Syrian government controlled security square in Hasakah, marking a significant escalation following the expiration of a deadline set by the tribe's leaders. The ultimatum demanded the removal and surrender of the leader of the pro-government National Defence Forces (NDF) armed group.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported that the Jabour tribe had issued a firm ultimatum to the Syrian government, demanding the immediate removal and handover of the NDF commander on Tuesday evening.

As the deadline elapsed, armed members of the tribal group moved towards the security square in Hasakah, reportedly engaging in clashes at a checkpoint.

Furthermore, reinforcements from the tribe's strongholds in Al-Sour, Tel Al-Shair, Al-Shadady, Qana, Al-Hadadiya, and Al-Raqqa were deployed to bolster the tribe's efforts to take control of the military stronghold in Al-Hasakah.

A video released by SOHR depicted intense gunfire engulfing the city of Hasakah on Tuesday evening.

Earlier this week, Abdul Qadir Hamo, the NDF commander in Qamishlo, allegedly insulted and physically assaulted one of the tribe's leaders, sparking heightened tensions between the tribe and NDF forces. The NDF is also facing accusations of involvement in drug trafficking within the area.

According to a report by North Press, a leader from the Jabour tribe issued a stern warning that unless Damascus dissolves the NDF presence in Hasakah, the tribe intends to launch an assault on their headquarters on Wednesday morning.

While the Syrian government maintains control over the security squares in Hasakah and Qamishlo, the remaining urban centers are under the authority of Kurdish-led Asayish forces and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Since 2011, the Syrian government has taken active measures to prevent the escalation of tensions with the SDF. However, instances of clashes between government and Kurdish forces have occurred frequently, particularly in towns like Hasakah and Qamishlo.

Most notably, clashes erupted in 2021 between Kurdish forces and the NDF in Qamishlo.

It is noteworthy that the current feud between the Jabour tribe and the NDF does not directly involve the SDF or Asayish forces.