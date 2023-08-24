Politics

PM Barzani discusses religious freedom with German delegation

Both sides exchanged views on the situation of refugees in the Kurdistan Region and the continued threat of ISIS.
PM Masrour Barzani met with a German delegation led by German MP Lamya Kaddor, Aug. 24, 2023 (Photo: KRG)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday met a German delegation led by Germany's Green Party MP Lamya Kaddor.

The meeting, which was attended by Klaus Streicher, German Consul General in the Kurdistan Region, praised the peaceful coexistence between different communities and religious freedom in the Kurdistan Region and stressed the importance of developing a culture of moderation and fighting extremism.

Moreover, views were exchanged on the situation of refugees in the Kurdistan Region and the continued threat of ISIS.

The Kurdistan Region continues to host nearly 1 million internally displaced persons (IDPs) and refugees.

The German Consulate in Erbil on the social media platform X, said the meeting with PM Barzani and a separate meeting with Deputy PM Qubad Talabani focused on “domestic and regional challenges and the importance of elections and human rights as basic elements for every democracy.”

Moreover, German MP Lamya Kaddor visited Essyan Camp in the Duhok province and met with Yezidi refugees. The German Consulate said Yezidi’s need continued “support and perspectives.”

