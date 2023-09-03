Kurdish leaders discuss security situation in Kirkuk with Iraqi PM Sudani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – On Saturday, Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani and Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan held discussions regarding developments in Kirkuk with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Sudani during separate phone calls.

Both President Masoud Barzani of the KDP and Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Sudani of Iraq emphasized the urgent need to bolster efforts aimed at preventing the destabilization of security and stability in Kirkuk.

Furthermore, both parties underscored the importance of upholding the law to ensure the ongoing social harmony and coexistence among the citizens of Kirkuk.

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Sudani in a separate phone call also stressed the necessity of taking immediate measures to preserve peace and stability in Kirkuk, thwarting any attempts to disrupt the city's coexistence and the safety of its residents.

Moreover, they emphasized that security forces in the city must ensure the peace and stability of all Kirkuk's communities without discrimination, working to prevent any further escalation of chaos in the security situation.

Additionally, both parties pledged to conduct thorough investigations and prosecute those responsible for the deaths and injuries caused by the shootings.

On Saturday, Kurdish citizens in Kirkuk staged a demonstration against the actions and opposition of groups that had blocked the Kirkuk-Erbil road for several days.

Three Kurds were killed, and nine others were injured when security forces opened fire on the protestors.

Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) and Arabs and Turkmen protestors have been protesting the decision by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani to hand over the buildings back to the KDP ahead of the provincial elections on Dec. 18, 2023.

Following the military takeover of Kirkuk by the Iranian-backed Shiite PMF forces and Iraqi military on Oct. 16, 2017, the KDP has ceased all its operations in the province, and it's headquarters was controlled by the Kirkuk Joint Operations Command Center.