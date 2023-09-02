President Nechirvan Barzani calls for justice after two protestors killed in Kirkuk

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Saturday in a statement called on Baghdad to take the necessary measures to protect the safety of all communities in Kirkuk and bring the perpetrators of violence to justice.

Kurds were protesting the closure of the Kirkuk-Erbil road by the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) after the latter opposed the handover of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) headquarters on Aug. 28, as mandated by Prime Minister Shia al-Sudani.

Two Kurdish protesters lost their lives when security forces opened fire on the protestors.

“The blockade of the Erbil-Kirkuk highway in the past six days was illegal. Unfortunately, this illegal act has not been addressed by the Kirkuk administration yet. Kirkuk needs the implementation of the law and the constitution, and does not need more illegal activities,” Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani stated.

Moreover, he said Kurdish citizens in Kirkuk that Kurdish protests were ‘unfortunately’ responded with violence.

“While we look at the security tensions with great concern, and closely monitor the situation, we strongly condemn the shooting and the use of live ammunition against civilian demonstrators. Inciting chaos in Kirkuk poses a serious threat to coexistence, security and stability,” he underlined.

Furthermore, he said the relevant parties of the Federal Iraqi Government must take the necessary measures immediately as it is the duty of the security forces to protect the safety of all communities in Kirkuk without any discrimination, and bring the perpetrators to justice.

“It is the responsibility of all parties to maintain peace and security, and not allow the security situation in Kirkuk and the province to deteriorate under any pretext. We call on everyone to exert maximum restraint; the roads should be opened and peace and normal life must be restored for all the citizens of Kirkuk,” President Nechirvan Barzani concluded.

Iraqi PM Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani today ordered the formation of an investigative committee to determine the circumstances of the deaths of two citizens and injuries to a number of others in Kirkuk.

Moreover, the Iraqi police imposed a curfew in Kirkuk, while Kurdish protesters have continued to take the streets.

