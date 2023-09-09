Erbil-Seoul relations 'friendly, historic,' says PM Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Saturday described the bilateral relations between the Kurdistan Region and the Republic of Korea as "friendly and historic" with the Asian country's outgoing envoy.

Barzani received Cho Kijoung, the outgoing Republic of Korea consul general in Erbil, where they discussed the bilateral ties as well as cooperation with South Korea.

The premier described Erbil-Seoul relations as "friendly and historic", thanking the diplomat for his efforts in strengthening and enhancing the ties, according to a press release.

Kijoung appreciated the "excellent cooperation" of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) with his diplomatic mission. He expressed his willingness to further deepen the ties between the Kurdistan Region and South Korea, particularly in the education field, and support the 9th cabinet's reform program, including the digitalization of public services.

The consul general was inaugurated in the position in September 2022.

Since 2003, the country has been closely involved in the Kurdistan Region through funding and supporting development projects, including health and reconstruction projects, including building schools.