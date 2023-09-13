We want to resolve our disputes with Baghdad peacefully, says PM Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani marked the beginning of the new school year by ringing the bell at a primary school in Erbil on Wednesday.

PM Barzani gave remarks there, in which he touched upon several pressing issues.

The Prime Minister stated that they intend to visit Baghdad to resolve their disputes peacefully and ensure all the financial entitlements of the Kurdistan Region people and their constitutional rights.

“We want to visit the major political parties in Baghdad to find out why the Kurdish people are being treated in such a manner. When the Kurdish people embrace all Iraqis, we expect all Iraqis to defend their rights," Barzani said.

He also reiterated that they want to know why Baghdad is adopting a depravation policy against the Kurdish people and noted, “we believe that the victory of the Kurdistan Region is a victory for the whole of Iraq."

“The [Iraqi] Prime Minister and I reached many positive agreements in Baghdad, which we hoped would contribute to increased stability in Iraq and the development of our country. However, these agreements were prevented," Barzani added.

Moreover, the Premier explained that their agreements with the Iraqi Premier were not implemented, but “we advocate that we find a solution again, so when we visit Baghdad, we will make every effort to resolve the issues peacefully.”

In 2022, the Kurdistan Regional Government established the Commission for Accreditation of Institutions and the Curriculum of Education and Higher Education. The commission’s goal is to align the Kurdistan Region's education curriculum with international standards.

The Prime Minister on several occasions has reiterated his government’s commitment to develop and modernize the education sector in the Region.

Last year, he announced the establishment of the Kurdistan Innovation Institution to harness Kurdish talent and innovation. The center will have a “scientific park” for innovators to conduct experiments in newly built laboratories.