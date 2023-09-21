Infighting erupts in Hasakah between pro-Syrian government forces

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – On Wednesday, infighting erupted between pro-government National Defence Forces (NDF) and the Syrian army in Hasakah city, after the local NDF in Hasakah rebelled against the government.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported that a soldier was killed, and 4 police were injured, in clashes with the NDF inside the security zone in Al-Hasakah city, coinciding with the deployment of tanks in the neighbourhoods of the city.

Moreover, five civilians were injured.

SOHR also reported that the headquarters of the NDF commander Abdul Qadir Hamo is surrounded, while the majority of its members surrendered to the Syrian army.

In a video on Wednesday he announced his split from the Syrian government.

The Syrian army has demanded his surrender, or they will storm the villa where he is holed today. He allegedly split

Today, Syrian government forces brought in more military reinforcements towards the security square in the city of Hasakah.

Read More: Tensions erupt between local tribe and Syrian government forces in Hasakah

Also in August, there were heavy tensions between the Jabour tribe and NDF in Hasakah, after NDF leader Abdul Qadir Hamo insulted a senior member of the tribe.

The tribe demanded his removal, but so far he managed to keep his position.

While the Syrian government maintains control over the security squares in Hasakah and Qamishlo, the remaining urban centers are under the authority of Kurdish-led Asayish forces and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

The pro-government militia, the National Defence Forces (NDF) was created in 2012 by Damascus to fight the Syrian rival opposition.

The SDF is not involved in the current conflict in Hasakah.