25 killed in renewed clashes between SDF and rival militias in Deir ez-Zor

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported that a total of 25 people have been killed in clashes between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Syrian-government backed forces in Deir ez-Zor since Tuesday.

Furthermore, 42 people were injured in the clashes, including four civilians.

The SDF also confirmed that three of their fighters were killed in the clashes.

On Tuesday, the SDF regained control of Thiban town opposite Al-Mayadeen on the western bank of the Euphrates, after the SDF redeployed in the area.

On Monday, local gunmen carried out attacks on military positions and checkpoints in Thiban, Hawaij Thiban and Al-Tayanah in Deir Ezzor countryside, reportedly infiltrating the SDF-held territories from the Syrian regime-controlled territories in Deir ez-Zor.

SDF media official Farhad Shami in a tweet said that the pro-government militants were expelled from Dhiban in Deir ez-Zor after they infiltrated from the regime-controlled west bank of the Euphrates river in Mayadeen.

In late August, heavy clashes broke out between the SDF and Arab tribal fighters in Deir ez-Zor, after the SDF arrested and dismissed Abu Khawla, the head of the Deir ez-Zor Military Council.

This conflict escalated after a Dhiban-based tribal leader, Sheikh Ibrahim al-Hifl, joined the rebellion, leading to violence clashes that left dozens killed.

The SDF accused the National Defence Forces (NDF) of backing al-Hifl in his rebellion.

Syrian activists supportive of his rebellion have denied links to Damascus, and suggest the unrest was a result of SDF malpractices and human right violations.

The recent renewed fighting near Dhiban also erupted after a new audio message of al-Hifl.

However, the SDF rapidly reclaimed lost territory, and by Sept. 6, it regained all territories in Deir ez-Zor.