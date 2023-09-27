Religion

PM Masrour Barzani marks Prophet Mohammed’s birthday

"I offer my warmest congratulations to all Muslims in the Kurdistan Region and across the world,” Prime Minister Barzani wrote in a statement.
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani delivering his remarks in Erbil, June 29, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday marked the birthday of Islam’s Prophet Mohammed.

“On the occasion of the birthday of the Prophet of Islam Mohammed (Peace Be Upon Him), I offer my warmest congratulations to all Muslims in the Kurdistan Region and across the world,” Prime Minister Barzani wrote in a statement.

Barzani hoped this “holy day acts to enhance the high principles of religion and the culture of peaceful coexistence and forgiveness between the nations of the world.”

Muslims across the Kurdistan Region celebrate the annual event on Oct. 7-8 by singing songs and playing the traditional Kurdish Daf instrument.

Kurdistan Regional Government granted public employees a day on Wednesday to mark the event.

