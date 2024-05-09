KRG President, US Undersecretary emphasize human rights, democracy

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region’s (KRG)President Nechirvan Barzani held a significant meeting on Thursday afternoon with Uzra Zeya, the US Undersecretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights, along with accompanying delegates.

During the fruitful exchange, Uzra Zeya lauded the Kurdistan Region for its culture of coexistence, tolerance, and pluralism, hailing it as a vital partner for the United States.

Attended by the US Ambassador to Iraq and other State Department officials, the meeting underscored the imperative of safeguarding human rights, advancing democracy, and fostering freedom in Kurdistan.

In a communiqué issued by the KRG's Presidency office, both sides acknowledged the existence of certain deficiencies in the realm of human rights and freedoms, underscoring the mutual commitment to addressing these shortcomings through sustained collaboration.

Emphasizing the importance of bolstering shared values and protecting the rights of ethnic and religious communities, the parties pledged to enhance cooperation to this end.

Undersecretary Uzra Zeya reiterated the readiness of relevant stakeholders to support Kurdistan in advancing human rights, freedoms, and democracy, acknowledging the pivotal role of law enforcement in safeguarding these principles.

Recognizing the significance of ongoing efforts to normalize the situation in Sinjar, particularly the implementation of agreements between the KRG and the Federal Iraqi Government, the meeting delved into pressing issues such as the welfare of Yezidi Kurds and the forthcoming Kurdistan parliamentary elections.

Amid deliberations on the voluntary repatriation of refugees and the welfare of displaced populations residing in camps, both parties reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring the well-being and integration of refugees into society.

The meeting between President Nechirvan Barzani and Undersecretary Uzra Zeya underscores the enduring partnership between Kurdistan and the United States, united in their shared commitment to upholding human rights, promoting democracy, and fostering inclusive societies.

As Kurdistan endeavors to address pertinent challenges and bolster its democratic institutions, collaborative engagements with international partners remain instrumental in realizing these collective aspirations.