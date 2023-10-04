Germany encourages Erbil, Baghdad to reach 'constructive, durable solutions', says diplomat

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – In order to overcome the current outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad, Germany encourages both Erbil and Baghdad to reach long-lasting and constructive solutions, a senior German diplomat told Kurdistan 24 on Wednesday.

The Deputy German Consul General in Erbil, Benjamin Hanna explained that Germany is interested in a stable Iraq and Kurdistan Region, and they are following the developments in negotiations between Erbil and Baghdad.

“We encourage both sides to find a constructive, durable solution,” the diplomat stated.

He also stressed that one part of stability is economic security and that's why they are satisfied in seeing that the Kurds have their economic foundations.

“The German Army is still present in Erbil in fulfilling the mandate given by the German Parliament which also will be negotiated now to extend it by one year,” he added.

Furthermore, he noted that Germany is committed to further fostering relations between itself and the Kurdistan Region.

Since 2014, Germany has invested nearly 3.4 billion euros in Iraq. It also opened a military hospital in Erbil and Sulaimani and has supported Peshmerga reform.

During the war against ISIS, Germany heavily supported the Peshmerga forces with weapons and training.

Previously in Jan. 2023, German Minister of State Tobias Lindener visited Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, where he met with senior officials from both sides.

“During my three-day visit to Iraq, one central message is the continuation of German support for the stabilization of the country,” Lindener stated at the time.

“And my talks with the government in Baghdad and the Kurdish Regional Government in Erbil covered the security situation and the regional political situation.”

Moreover, in March, Annalena Baerbock, Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany, visited the Kurdistan Region and met with senior Kurdish officials, including Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

