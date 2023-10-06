Germany condemns all threats to the Kurdistan Region: German Consul General

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Klaus Streicher, the German Consul General in the Kurdistan Region, during Germany’s National Day on Thursday, known as the Day of German Unity, underlined that Germany condemns all threats to the Kurdistan Region.

“Let me reiterate that Germany also condemns all threats against the sovereignty, territorial integrity of Iraq and in particular, the attacks in the Kurdistan Region. We deeply deplore the loss of civilian lives these attacks have caused,” he said.

سه‌رۆك نێچيرڤان بارزانى به‌شداريى يادى ڕۆژى نيشتمانيى ئه‌ڵمانيا ده‌كات

The event was attended by Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and representatives of KDP President Masoud Barzani and the Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, as well as a large number of senior officials of the Kurdistan Region, including diplomats, foreign envoys, civil society representatives and guests from Kurdistan’s different communities.

Moreover, the Streicher said Germany has long standing and very close relations with Iraq and particularly the Kurdistan Region.

“German cooperation with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region is manifold,” he said. “We all remember the successful visits of our Foreign Minister (Annalena Baerbock) in March and of President (Nechirvan) Barzani to Berlin in June.”

“Then there is the development cooperation with a wide array of projects from reconstruction and rehabilitation of basic services to support reforms in the private sector, and especially in the Kurdistan Region—the support for refugees and internally displaced people (IDPs).”

“But most importantly, there is the security cooperation. Daesh (ISIS) is still a threat to international peace and security, continued collective efforts are still required to counter and eradicate its cells. We are therefore proud that German troops take part in the Operation Inherent Resolve and in the NATO Training Mission.”

“In fact, a few days ago, the German cabinet proposed to the German parliament to extend the mandate of the German troops stationed in Erbil for another year and the German parliament will decide very soon therefore.”

“All these bilateral activities symbolizes Germany's support and hopes for Kurdistan to strive,” he underlined.

However, he called on the Kurdish parties to agree on a framework with Baghdad for the next regional elections. “Another postponement would be regretful and the challenge to the legitimacy of Kurdistan's political system.”

Safeen Dizayee, Head of the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) Department of Foreign Relations, on behalf of PM Masrour Barzani and KRG, congratulated the people and government of Germany and German Consulate General.

Honored to address German Unity Day reception with the participation of @IKRPresident.



Honored to address German Unity Day reception with the participation of @IKRPresident.

On behalf of PM @masrourbarzani and KRG, I congratulated the people and government of Germany and @GermanyInKRI. I highly valued Germany's continued support to the KRI and our bilateral ties.

“I highly valued Germany's continued support to the KRI and our bilateral ties,” he said in a tweet.

He also underlined due to support of the Kurdistan Region’s international partners, “we have been able to get rid of ourselves from the wrath and the menace of the most oppressive and threatening elements which was known as ISIS.’

However, he said ISIS threat is still there, although the ISIS caliphate had been territorially defeated. “Therefore, the level of cooperation is still needed with all the countries in question in various fields and military cooperation and I'm glad that your Government has proposed to the parliament that the extension of the year of the troops be extended.”

He also thanked the German parliament for the historical decision (in 2015) to send troops to the Kurdistan Region and Iraq. “The (German) presence and the weaponry that was used was the turning point in our fight against ISIS in the field. We are grateful for the German men and women in uniform, I salute you.”

Germany notably provided the Peshmerga with MILAN anti-tank missiles, which were crucial for their fight against ISIS.

Dizayee also said there is a huge improvement in the relations between Germany and Iraq as a whole and Kurdistan region in particular.

“Therefore, we want to embark on that relation to broaden it further, not only confine it to security issues, but also to commercial, ecological areas.”

“KRG is ready to support that endeavor and will be supportive of any direct foreign investment and particularly from our German friends.”

Dizayee also said he had the privilege of being one of the founding fathers of the German school in Erbil as former Minister of Education, which is "very successful here in Kurdistan," Dizayee stated, while mentioning the importance of "the Goethe Institute GIZ and all other German institutions and NGOs have done a marvelous job to help us with the crisis to handle the flood of refugees and IDPs.”

“We hope that this cooperation will continue,” he added, and assured that the KRG will support such endeavors.

“I also would like to thank you for the attention that has been given to the Yezidi community and particularly with the post-trauma treatment that has been provided.”