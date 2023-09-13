German government decides to extend troop presence in Iraq

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The German government on Wednesday extended the mandate of the German army for operations in Iraq.

The German government said on Wednesday that up to 500 soldiers will be deployed until Oct. 31, 2024.

However, a formal authorization requires German parliament approval, which is expected to decide on the matter in the coming weeks.

The German Defense Ministry said the mission will enable Iraqi armed forces and security forces to ensure stability in Iraq independently and prevent the resurgence of ISIS.

The German Defense Ministry said that although ISIS has been territorially defeated in core areas in Iraq and Syria, ISIS attacks continue against Iraqi and Kurdish forces and administrative structures in Iraq.

“A continuation of the commitment is necessary in order to consolidate, expand and further develop what has been achieved so far,” the mandate read.

It also said the operational additional expenses will amount to around 91.6 million euros by Oct. 31, 2024.

Last year, Kurdistan Region’s Prime Minister Masrour Barzani thanked Germany for their support.

"Germany's support in 2014 helped our Peshmerga turn the tide against the terror group,” he said. “ISIS is still a serious shared threat, and I urge the Bundestag (the German parliament) to renew the mandate."

Germany is part of the US-led coalition against ISIS and has previously trained Peshmerga forces since 2015 and supplied them with military equipment during the anti-ISIS war, including MILAN anti-tank missiles.

Germany is also part of the NATO mission in Baghdad.