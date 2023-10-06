PM Barzani congratulates Yazidis on Cejna Cemayê holiday

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Friday congratulated Yazidis on the occasion of Cejna Cemayê (Feast of the Gathering), according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

“On the occasion of Cejna Cemayê, I warmly extend my congratulations to the esteemed Mir (Prince) Baba Sheikh, the Supreme Yazidi Spiritual Council, and our cherished Yazidi brothers and sisters, both in the Kurdistan Region and around the globe,” the statement read.

The Prime Minister wished the celebration to be filled with virtue, pleasure, and safety.

He also reaffirmed the KRG's commitment in supporting the rights and aspirations of the Yezidi community.

Cejna Cemayê is one of the most cherished Yazidi festivals, which includes an annual pilgrimage to the tomb of Sheikh Adi in Lalish of Shekhan district. It is celebrated between the 6th and 13th of October in honor of Sheikh Adi, who lived in the 11th and 12th Centuries.

Over the course of the holiday’s seven days, numerous rituals are performed, including the sacrifice of a bull, the recital of holy passages, the adornment of several types of colorful fabric called Perîs on the tombs of Yazidi saints, and the performance of a dance near the ancient White Spring in Lalish.