Culture

Kurdish, French artists open art exhibition in Erbil

The exhibition featured 40 paintings and 20 portraits of Kurdish intellectuals and revolutionaries, painted by Kurdish artist Hemn Hamid.
author_image Kurdistan 24
The joint exhibition of Kurdish and French artists at the Media Gallery in Erbil, Oct. 8, 2023. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
The joint exhibition of Kurdish and French artists at the Media Gallery in Erbil, Oct. 8, 2023. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan Exhibition Kurdish art French ar

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – At the Media Gallery in Erbil, Kurdish and French artists on Sunday showcased their first joint exhibition entitled "Paradox."

The exhibition featured 40 paintings and 20 portraits of Kurdish intellectuals and revolutionaries, painted by Kurdish artist Hemn Hamid.

French artist Anne Benwalil, who participated in the joint exhibition, told Kurdistan 24 that "The French constantly seek messages of peace and cooperation."

Benwalil also explained the exhibit's purpose, which is to remove the negative aspects of war from the minds of Kurdish children and the general public.

"Children tend to move towards extremism after every war. Our exhibit stands against war and its aftermath because it will do nothing but harm to the world and halt all progress and prosperity," she stated.

The exhibition will last for three days.

The joint exhibition of Kurdish and French artists at the Media Gallery in Erbil, Oct. 8, 2023. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
The joint exhibition of Kurdish and French artists at the Media Gallery in Erbil, Oct. 8, 2023. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
The joint exhibition of Kurdish and French artists at the Media Gallery in Erbil, Oct. 8, 2023. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
The joint exhibition of Kurdish and French artists at the Media Gallery in Erbil, Oct. 8, 2023. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
The joint exhibition of Kurdish and French artists at the Media Gallery in Erbil, Oct. 8, 2023. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
The joint exhibition of Kurdish and French artists at the Media Gallery in Erbil, Oct. 8, 2023. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
The joint exhibition of Kurdish and French artists at the Media Gallery in Erbil, Oct. 8, 2023. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
The joint exhibition of Kurdish and French artists at the Media Gallery in Erbil, Oct. 8, 2023. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive