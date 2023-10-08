Kurdish, French artists open art exhibition in Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – At the Media Gallery in Erbil, Kurdish and French artists on Sunday showcased their first joint exhibition entitled "Paradox."

The exhibition featured 40 paintings and 20 portraits of Kurdish intellectuals and revolutionaries, painted by Kurdish artist Hemn Hamid.

French artist Anne Benwalil, who participated in the joint exhibition, told Kurdistan 24 that "The French constantly seek messages of peace and cooperation."

Benwalil also explained the exhibit's purpose, which is to remove the negative aspects of war from the minds of Kurdish children and the general public.

"Children tend to move towards extremism after every war. Our exhibit stands against war and its aftermath because it will do nothing but harm to the world and halt all progress and prosperity," she stated.

The exhibition will last for three days.