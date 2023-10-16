PM Barzani waives tuition fees for select master's degree students

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Spokesperson Peshawa Hawramani announced on Monday that Prime Minister Masrour Barzani had approved a 100% tuition fee waiver for the top three master's students from each Kurdish university in the 2023-2024 academic year.

The waiver applies to unemployed master’s degree students, while those employed with the KRG are already eligible for tuition exemption through a separate process.

Furthermore, on the recommendation of the Premier, the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research on Sunday offered fully-funded scholarships for students in the “disputed territories” outside the control of the KRG areas who want to study for the academic year 2023-2024.

The higher education ministry is responsible for developing policy, encouraging research and development, and providing financial assistance to students. It supervises all higher education institutions in the Region and provides technical support to universities. The ministry also provides accreditation and certification services to higher education institutions.

Currently, there are 48 universities and institutes in the Kurdistan Region, 18 are public and 30 are private.

