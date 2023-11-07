Syrian government attempting to destabilize Deir ez-Zor: SDF

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24 ) – The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Monday accused Syrian-government-backed militants of attempting to infiltrate SDF areas on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River in Deir ez-Zor.

“The Syrian regime forces, along with their Iranian militias stationed on the western bank, launched a mortar shell attack on civilian homes in the village of Hawayij Dhiban today,” the SDF media center said.

“This resulted in the martyrdom of the child Abdulraouf Ubaid Al-Khalaf and caused significant damage to the properties of civilians.”

The SDF said that “despite the Syrian regime and its mercenaries’ attempts to destabilize our regions, our SDF forces remain steadfast in defending against them, ensuring the security and stability of our areas.”

In late August and September, heavy clashes broke out between local gunmen in Deir ez-Zor and the SDF after the SDF dismissed Abu Khawla, the head of the Deir ez-Zor Military Council.

Since then so-called tribal forces led by the Akeidat tribe's local leader Sheikh Ibrahim al-Hifl and tribal fighters have continued attacks across the river from Syrian-government-held areas on SDF forces. His supporters have denied links to Damascus.

The SDF has arrested several suspects in recent days suspected to have links to the gunmen.

The Washington Institute’s expert Abdullah Hayek wrote that the attacks are backed by “Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the Assad regime” in the name of “The Sons of Jazira and Euphrates (Furat) Movement.”

“The movement's objective is to reestablish tribal Arab governance, supported by the Syrian regime, across east Syria, with a specific focus on Deir al-Zour province,” he wrote.