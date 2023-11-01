SDF arrests suspects accused of working with ‘regime forces’ in Deir ez-Zor: SOHR

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Wednesday arrested three people suspected of working with regime-backed forces in Abu Hamam, Deir ez-Zor, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported.

Furthermore, the SDF arrested a number of young men in Suwaidan town in the eastern countryside of Deir ez-Zor.

Read More: SDF comes under renewed regime attack in Deir ez-Zor

On Oct. 29, tribal forces backed by the Syrian government attacked the SDF-held towns of Abu Hardoub, Dhiban, and Abu Hamam. The fighters later withdrew to the western bank of the Euphrates River, which is controlled by both the Syrian government and Iranian-backed armed groups.

The eastern bank of the Euphrates River in Deir ez-Zor, however, is controlled by the SDF forces and also includes US bases, which recently increasingly came under attack by Iran-backed armed groups amidst the escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas.

According to the SDF, 19 fighters were killed on Oct. 29, including six in the town of Dhiban and 13 others in the village of Abu Hardoub. The SDF also confirmed that three of its fighters were killed in the clashes.

Read More: Syrian government sends groups to attack SDF in Deir ez-Zor: SDF

The SDF has accused Damascus of backing tribal leader Sheikh Ibrahim al-Hifl and tribal fighters, who have stirred unrest in Deir ez-Zor. His supporters have denied links to Damascus.

In late August and September, heavy clashes broke out between gunmen in Deir ez-Zor and the SDF after the SDF dismissed Abu Khawla, the head of the Deir ez-Zor Military Council.

According to the SOHR, at least 118 people were killed in two rounds of fighting in Deir ez-Zor in August-September.