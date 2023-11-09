Turkish drones targeted two positions near Syria's M4 international road: SOHR

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Thursday that on Wednesday Turkish drone strikes targeted two different positions on the M4 international road between Qamishlo and Hasakah.

The SOHR report said that the first attack took place on a vehicle on the road known as “Ba’mabara”, while the second attack took place near a checkpoint of the Internal Security Forces (Asayish) in the Kevire Spi village.

According to the most recent data update from SOHR, Turkey has executed 96 drone strikes since the beginning of 2023.

These strikes have resulted in a total of 79 deaths, as well as in injuries to 84 others. In these strikes, 17 civilians were killed.