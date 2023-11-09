Security

Turkish drones targeted two positions near Syria's M4 international road: SOHR

Turkish drones on Wednesday evening targeted two locations near the M4 road.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
A Turkish drone is on display. (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
A Turkish drone is on display. (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
Syria Turkish drone strikes Qamishlo Hasakah northeast Syria

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Thursday that on Wednesday Turkish drone strikes targeted two different positions on the M4 international road between Qamishlo and Hasakah.

The SOHR report said that the first attack took place on a vehicle on the road known as “Ba’mabara”, while the second attack took place near a checkpoint of the Internal Security Forces (Asayish) in the Kevire Spi village.

Read More: Four killed in Turkish drone strike near Qamishlo

According to the most recent data update from SOHR, Turkey has executed 96 drone strikes since the beginning of 2023.

These strikes have resulted in a total of 79 deaths, as well as in injuries to 84 others. In these strikes, 17 civilians were killed.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive