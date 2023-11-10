KRG Interior Minister, UK Immigration Minister stress cooperation

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Rebar Ahmed, the Interior Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), on Friday met with Robert Jenrick, the UK Minister for Immigration.

“Encouraging talks at @ukhomeoffice with @RobertJenrick, Minister of Immigration, and his team on expanding avenues for collaboration, emphasizing the significance of working together with international partners to address shared challenges in the realm of irregular migration,” Ahmed said in a post on X.

According to the most recent census, more than 300,000 Kurds live in the UK. This figure is expected to grow in the coming years, as more and more Kurds seek asylum due to continuous conflicts in the region.

The UK's immigration policy is defined by its limited nature, ensuring that only people who meet the necessary criteria can enter the country. This includes refugees, asylum seekers, students, and workers. It also requires that all immigrants abide by the laws and regulations of the country.

Moreover, Mr. Ahmed on Nov. 7 met with Tom Tugendhat, the UK Minister of State for Security, in which they “explored ways to further strengthen collaboration in areas of mutual concern.”

Britain shares close economic, political, and cultural ties with both the Kurdistan Region and Iraq, as UK diplomats have highlighted on several occasions.

As a notable member of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS – Daesh, the Arabic acronym – the UK has been supporting the Kurdish and Iraqi forces in their fight against the terror group, whose reign in the country has resulted in millions of internally displaced people and thousands of casualties.