ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In a thrilling encounter at the Westfalenstadion, Borussia Dortmund secured a narrow 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final, with Jadon Sancho stealing the spotlight.

Sancho, who has found himself revitalized since his move from Manchester United, delivered a mesmerizing performance, tormenting PSG's defense throughout the match. Although he didn't find the net himself, his contributions were pivotal, notably setting up Niclas Fullkrug for what proved to be the game's decisive goal.

Despite Dortmund's dominance, PSG showcased moments of danger, with Kylian Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi coming agonizingly close to equalizing, only to be denied by the woodwork.

However, Dortmund held on, securing a crucial victory ahead of the second leg in Paris.

Player ratings:

- Dortmund: Sancho (9), Fullkrug (8), Schlotterbeck (8)

- PSG: Donnarumma (7), Hakimi (6), Mbappe (5)

Jadon Sancho, named the Player of the Match, expressed his satisfaction with the win, emphasizing the team's focus on the upcoming challenges. Meanwhile, PSG manager Luis Enrique remained optimistic, highlighting the support they expect from their home crowd in the return fixture.

Reflecting on the match, Dortmund coach Edin Terzic praised his team's performance, emphasizing the need to maintain their intensity in the second leg. Sky Sports' Peter Smith lauded Sancho's resurgence, signaling a return to his electrifying form, while highlighting PSG's struggles to contain him.

As the stage shifts to Paris for the second leg, both teams are poised for another intense battle, with Dortmund holding a slender advantage as they aim to secure a spot in the Champions League final.