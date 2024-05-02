Heavy rain, thunderstorms expected in Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) is alerting residents to prepare for a deluge as heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecasted to sweep across the region starting this afternoon and continuing into tomorrow.

The General Directorate of Meteorology and Seismology of the Kurdistan Region has issued a weather advisory covering the next 48 hours, warning of adverse conditions expected in various parts of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRG).

According to the forecast, the wind will predominantly blow from the southeast, accompanied by a significant drop in temperatures of approximately two degrees Celsius compared to Wednesday's records. Additionally, visibility is anticipated to decrease to about nine kilometers.

For tomorrow, Friday, May 3, 2024, the sky is predicted to remain overcast with heavy rainfall and intermittent thunderstorms expected to persist throughout the Kurdistan Region. Wind speeds are projected to exceed 30 kilometers per hour from noon until evening.

Here are the highest expected temperatures in both Celsius and Fahrenheit across key cities in the region:

- Erbil: 21°C (70°F)

- Sulaimani: 20°C (68°F)

- Duhok: 20°C (68°F)

- Zakho: 21°C (70°F)

- Halabja: 19°C (66°F)

- Kirkuk: 21°C (70°F)

- Soran: 20°C (68°F)

- Haji Omeran: 16°C (61°F)

- Garmian: 24°C (75°F)

Residents are advised to exercise caution, stay indoors if possible, and avoid unnecessary travel during the expected inclement weather conditions.