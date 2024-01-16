PM Barzani, Jordanian PM discuss bilateral relations in Davos

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday met with Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

Pleased to see Prime Minister @BisherKhasawneh at #wef24.



Our talks focused on the need to champion regional voices committed to reason and prosperity. We also reaffirmed the strong, historical KRI-Jordan relationship. #KurdistanAtDavos pic.twitter.com/GHElqQU5Pj — Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani) January 16, 2024

During the meeting, the Khasawneh conveyed the greetings of King Abdullah to Prime Minister Barzani.

Both sides also condemned Monday’s missile attacks on Erbil, which are “an unjust violation of Iraqi sovereignty.”

Discussions also focused on the further development of relations between the Kurdistan Region and the Kingdom of Jordan, particularly in the fields of investment and trade.

Jordanian and Kurdish relations have witnessed “improvements” over the course of the Cabinet's four years, including in the health and investment sectors, Jordanian Consul General in Erbil Fuad al-Majali told Kurdistan 24 in early July 2023.

Last June, the Kurdistan-Jordan Health Week and Forum were launched in Erbil, in the presence of Prime Minister Barzani and Jordanian Health Minister Firas al-Hawari. The forum sought to boost healthcare ties between the two nations.

Read More: KRI President, Jordanian Minister of Health discuss cooperation in medicine and education