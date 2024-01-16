Politics

PM Barzani, Jordanian PM discuss bilateral relations in Davos

During the meeting, the Khasawneh conveyed the greetings of King Abdullah to Prime Minister Barzani.
author_image Spindar Mohammed
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (right) during his meeting with Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh, Jan. 16, 2024. (Photo: Kurdistan24)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (right) during his meeting with Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh, Jan. 16, 2024. (Photo: Kurdistan24)
Kurdistan Masrour Barzani Bisher Khasawneh Jordan WEF24 KurdistanAtDavos

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday met with Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

During the meeting, the Khasawneh conveyed the greetings of King Abdullah to Prime Minister Barzani.

Both sides also condemned Monday’s missile attacks on Erbil, which are “an unjust violation of Iraqi sovereignty.”

Discussions also focused on the further development of relations between the Kurdistan Region and the Kingdom of Jordan, particularly in the fields of investment and trade.

Jordanian and Kurdish relations have witnessed “improvements” over the course of the Cabinet's four years, including in the health and investment sectors, Jordanian Consul General in Erbil Fuad al-Majali told Kurdistan 24 in early July 2023.

Last June, the Kurdistan-Jordan Health Week and Forum were launched in Erbil, in the presence of Prime Minister Barzani and Jordanian Health Minister Firas al-Hawari. The forum sought to boost healthcare ties between the two nations.

Read More: KRI President, Jordanian Minister of Health discuss cooperation in medicine and education

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive