KRI President, Jordanian Minister of Health discuss cooperation in medicine and education

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Monday met with Jordanian Minister of Health Firas al-Hawari and his accompanying delegation in Erbil, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency.

Iraqi Minister of Health Saleh Mehdi al-Hasnawi and Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Minister of Health Saman Barzangy also attended the meeting, the statement added.

The President expressed his gratitude to the Jordanian Ministry of Health for its coordination with the KRG and Iraqi Ministries of Health, per the statement.

He also stressed that “the Kurdistan Region and Iraq can benefit from Jordan’s positive experience and achievements in medicine and education.”

Moreover, the two sides also discussed Jordan's relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, as well as their cooperation in the fields of medicine and health.

Earlier today, KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani also met with al-Hawari and his accompanying delegation. They discussed bilateral ties between the two nations, among other topics.

