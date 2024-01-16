Erbil attack constitutes violation of UN member state sovereignty: KRG Coordinator

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Dindar Zebari, the KRG Coordinator of International Advocacy, in a statement on Tuesday underlined that the Iranian missile attack that killed four civilians in Erbil constitutes a violation of the sovereignty of a UN member state and is a “blatant violation of human rights and international principles.”

We condemn the recent attack on #Erbil, as it undermines the sovereignty of Iraq and risks the hard-earned peace and prosperity in the region.



To prevent the reoccurrence of such attacks, we urge the Intel community to take a firm stance in denouncing it. My condolences. — Dr. Dindar Zebari (@KRG_Coordinator) January 16, 2024

“The ongoing attacks on Erbil pose a direct threat to the lives and peace of its civilians, representing a clear violation of UN Security Council Resolution 598 of 1987, which pertains to the ceasefire between the Iraqi Republic and the Islamic Republic of Iran. Simultaneously, it constitutes an infringement on the principles outlined in UN General Assembly Resolution 103/36 of December 9,” he said.

On Monday at least three ballistic missiles fired by Iran hit the private residence of renowned Kurdish businessman Peshraw Dizayee in northern Erbil city during a family gathering,in which four people were killed, including Dizayee and his 11-month daughter. On Tuesday, Dizayee and his daughter were buried.

Furthermore, Dizayee’s son, Rawan Peshraw Dizaiy, was also severely injured in last night’s missile attack.

“In adherence to international conventions and agreements, foreign governments are urged to distance themselves from any attacks on a sovereign nation, regardless of the pretexts they may employ to justify their malign intentions,” Zebari said.

“The missile attack on Erbil and the targeting of civilians are against the overarching principles of international law and violate the provisions of international human rights conventions, including the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which guarantees the right to life and safety, safeguarding the well-being and property of citizens.”

He also underlined that In accordance with the UN Charter, disputes between nations must be resolved through peaceful means such as dialogue. “The UN Security Council is urged to take appropriate measures to prevent the recurrence of such violations, ensuring international security, eliminating threats to Iraq's security, and safeguarding its independence, sovereignty, and security of the Kurdistan Region.”

The Iraqi Foreign Ministry earlier said that they will submit a complaint at the United Nations Security Council in light of the incident.