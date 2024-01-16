Iraq condemns ‘Iranian aggression’ following deadly missile attacks on Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Iraqi government condemned the “Iranian aggression” on Tuesday after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had launched a barrage of ballistic missiles on the capital Erbil, resulting in at least four civilian casualties.

At least three ballistic missiles hit the private residence of a renowned Kurdish businessman Peshraw Dizayee in northern Erbil city during a family gathering, resulting in four causalities among his family, including 11-months and 18-months children. Six others have been wounded.

“The government of the Republic of Iraq expresses its strong denunciation and condemnation of the Iranian aggression against the city of Erbil, represented by the bombing of safe residential places with ballistic missiles,” a statement from the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs read.

The Iraqi government described the attack as “aggression against sovereignty” and the principle of neighborliness, according to the statement.

Baghdad will submit a “complaint” at the United Nations Security Council, as Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al-Sudani has already launched an investigation into the matter.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Monday condemned the IRGC attacks, urging the international community not to remain silent in the face of the “repeated attacks”. The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) will work with the international community to stop the attacks, he added.

Prime Minister Barzani is currently in Switzerland’s Davos to attend the World Economic Forum 2024.

The IRGC similarly targeted another residence of a Kurdish businessman in 2022, resulting in significant material damage to the mansion.