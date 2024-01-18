PM Barzani, Armenian president discuss bilateral relations in Davos

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday met with Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan in Davos.

I was glad to see @President_Arm in the margins of #wef24.



The Kurdistan Region and Armenia share a common goal: peace and stability for our peoples and the region. #KurdistanAtDavos pic.twitter.com/CdSAmDBX8b — Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani) January 18, 2024

The PM Masrour Barzani in a post on X said he was glad to see the Armenian President at Davos.

"The Kurdistan Region and Armenia share a common goal: peace and stability for our peoples and the region," he wrote.

The latest developments in Iraq and the region and the development of relations between the Kurdistan Region and Armenia were discussed during the meeting.

Both sides agreed on the importance of maintaining security and stability in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq and eliminating tensions in the Middle East.

Armenia officially inaugurated its official consulate general in the Kurdish capital of Erbil on Feb. 24, 2021.

According to Armenia's Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs, around 7,000 to 8,000 Armenians live in Iraq, including 3,000 of them living in the Kurdistan Region.



The majority of Armenians in the Kurdistan Region, between 850 to 900, live in the independent Zakho administration.

Also in May 2019, the first Armenian Orthodox church in Erbil's Christian-majority Ankawa district in the Kurdistan Region.