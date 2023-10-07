PM Barzani meets outgoing Armenian envoy in Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on early Saturday met with the outgoing Armenian consul general to Erbil, wishing the diplomat success in his future endeavors, according to a statement.

Prime Minister Barzani extended his gratitude to the Armenian Consul General Arshak Manoukian for his efforts in enhancing Erbil-Yerevan ties during his tenure, a statement from the premier’s office read.

The diplomat expressed his country’s appreciation for the cooperation and support the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) provided to his diplomatic mission, according to the press release.

Barzani wished Manoukian success in his future endeavors.

Armenia officially inaugurated its consulate general in Erbil on Feb. 24, 2021.

According to Armenia's Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs, around 7,000 to 8,000 Armenians live in Iraq. At least 3,000 of these Armenians live in the Kurdistan Region, with the majority, between 850 to 900, living in Duhok province.

In May 2019, the KRG opened the first Armenian Orthodox church in Erbil's Christian-majority Ankawa district.