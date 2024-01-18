PM Masrour Barzani meets with Yemen's Presidential Council deputy chairman

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday met with the Aidarus al-Zubaidi, Vice President of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council in Davos, Switzerland.

"I very much appreciated Vice President Aidros Alzubidi’s solidarity with our people," PM Masrour Barzani said in a post on X. "As I said in our exchange, the Kurdistan Region will continue to be a force for peace and stability."

Moreover, he added that they "both aspire to live in a region free from outside meddling."

Zubaidi strongly condemned Monday's Iranian ballistic missile attack on Erbil and expressed his condolences to Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and expressed his country's support for peace and stability in the Kurdistan Region.

Moreover, Prime Minister Barzani stressed that the Kurdistan Region will be a factor of stability in the region.

Zubaidi heads the Southern Transitional Council, which unites various anti-Houthi groups.

The meeting came on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Monday's deadly Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) attacks on a residential place in Erbil, killed at least four civilians.