Canada condemns attacks on Khor Mor gas field

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Canada condemns the recent missile and drone attacks on the Kurdistan Region, including the latest attack on the Khor Mor gas field on Thursday night, a diplomat told Kurdistan24.

“Canada condemns all of the attacks on the Kurdistan Region that have happened in the last several months, specifically the Khor Mor station last night and the attacks on the businessman Mr. [Peshraw] Dizayee as well as the repeated attacks on the airport,” Tammy Ames, the head of Office of the Embassy of Canada to Iraq in Erbil, told Kurdistan24 on Friday.

“This is not a problem that can be solved through that kind of action,” she added.

On Thursday night, two Katyusha rockets struck the Khor Mor’s oil production plant, damaging fuel storage that had affected power outages in the Region.

The attacks have drawn strong condemnations from Western countries, including the US.

Regarding the current state of relations between the Kurdistan Region and Canada, the diplomat described the ties as “excellent”.

“We are very proud of the work we do with the Kurdistan government [Kurdistan Regional Government] and Kurdistan people,” Ames added.

The Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani similarly condemned the attacks.

“The attacks targeting the Kurdistan Region are deliberate attempts by our enemies, opponents, and traitors to dismantle its structure. Their objective is to weaken the Kurdistan Region through sustained aggression and pressure, with the hope that it will eventually collapse,” Prime Minister Barzani said.

“We appreciate the sympathy and support of friendly countries who have consistently condemned these attacks. However, it is important to note that statements and condemnations alone will not suffice in ending these unjust attacks and preventing their recurrence,” he added.

The gas field is estimated to contain over 7 trillion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Dana Gas and Crescent Petroleum are the two most prominent producers at the plant, announcing in early 2022 that they produced 552 million cubic feet of natural gas daily.

In a statement, representatives of Dana Gas said the attacks caused a temporary suspension of production at the field. The statement confirmed that a fire in the warehouse had been extinguished. It further emphasized that no injuries were reported.

The companies further plan to increase gas production in the sector by 55 percent.

Dana Gas is a UAE-based energy company. It is one of the largest private-sector natural gas companies in the Middle East and North Africa.

Additional reporting by Kurdistan24 Erbil reporter Azar Farooq