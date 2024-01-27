SDF launches counter-operation against ISIS in Al-Hol camp

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), with the support of the U.S.-led Coalition, on Saturday launched an operation in Syria’s notorious Al-Hol camp after they received information that ISIS was planning an attack on the camp.

The camp hosts thousands of ISIS families of different nationalities, the majority of which are Iraqis and Syrians. This includes many women and children, who are under the threat of radicalization by the terror group.

“According to the confessions of numerous captured ISIS operatives over the past period, it has been revealed that ISIS has devised a scheme, under the direct instructions of its leader, to launch an attack on the camp from outside in coordination with the movements of its cells inside,” the SDF said in a press statement.

“Al-Hol camp continues to be the primary target of ISIS, prominently featured in its propaganda materials disseminated across its various publications and media platforms.”

ISIS have previously attempted to free prisoners held by the SDF in order to replenish their ranks. In January 2022, the SDF retook al-Sina'a prison holding ISIS fighters after several days of fighting ISIS, which attacked the prison in an attempt to free the prisoners.

The SDF said the goal of the third phase of Operation Humanity and Security in the Al-Hol camp is to pursue “ISIS terrorist cells, eliminating their strongholds, and capturing individuals and collaborators involved in terrorist activities, attacks and spreading extremist ideologies, especially among children.”

On Dec. 28, the SDF killed a senior ISIS official in Syria’s al-Hol camp in a joint operation with the US-led coalition.

Editing by Dastan Muwaffaq