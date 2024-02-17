German Foreign Minister Tobias Lindener reaffirms his support for the Kurdistan Region and Iraq

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani held a meeting with the Minister of State of the German Federal Foreign Office, Dr. Tobias Lindner, during the Munich Security Conference on Friday evening, who underlines his support to Kurdistan Region and Iraq.

In their meeting at the @MunSecConf, @IKRPresident Nechirvan Barzani and German Minister @tobiaslindner shared the view that the security and political stability of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region hold great importance for the entire region.

German Foreign Minister Lindener emphasized Germany’s concern for the situation in Iraq and assured continued support for both Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, the Kurdistan Region Presidency said.

President Nechirvan Barzani, in return, expressed gratitude for Germany’s ongoing support and acknowledged the valuable role played by German forces in the international coalition against ISIS, the Kurdistan Region Presidency said.

A member of the US-led Coalition against ISIS, Germany has given support to Peshmerga forces through weapon supplies, advising and training, and German soldiers are also present in the Kurdistan Region.

Moreover, the both sides mutually acknowledged that the security and political stability of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region hold great importance for the entire region.

The discussion also focused on the need to improve the situation in Sinjar and address the concerns of the Yezidi community, including the Oct. 2020 Erbil-Baghdad agreement on Sinjar.

“President Nechirvan Barzani advocated for the implementation of the Sinjar Agreement between the Iraqi Federal Government and the Kurdistan Regional Government, which aims to normalize the situation in Sinjar and facilitate the return and reconstruction of the area for the Yezidis and other affected communities.

In addition, President Nechirvan Barzani emphasized the Kurdistan Region’s commitment to holding the delayed Kurdish parliament elections at the earliest opportunity.

President Nechirvan Barzani also met with Siemtje Möller, the Parliamentary State Secretary of the German Ministry of Defense, commending the German forces for their assistance to the Peshmerga and the ongoing reform efforts within the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs to reorganize the Peshmerga forces.

President Nechirvan Barzani departed for Germany on Wednesday to take part in the Munich Security Conference and met several senior officials.