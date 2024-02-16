President Barzani thanks UN ‘continued support’ for Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – In his meeting with UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Friday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani thanked the UN’s ongoing support for the Kurdistan Region, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency.

It’s always a pleasure to reconnect with my friend, Secretary-General @antonioguterres. We emphasized the vital role of the @UN in restoring international peace and security.



I expressed gratitude to the Secretary-General for the continued support the U.N. has provided to Iraq… pic.twitter.com/KtGBa5qNLK — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) February 16, 2024

The meeting happened on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference 2024, which will take place from Feb. 16 to 18, 2024.

Both sides acknowledged the paramount importance of peace and stability in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, which greatly impacted the entire region. It is imperative to safeguard the security and sovereignty of Iraq and refrain from entangling it in regional conflicts. Additionally, they underscored the necessity of recognizing the delicate security situation in the region and jointly striving to alleviate tensions and guarantee stability.

The President of the Kurdistan Region commended the UN for its presence and role, as well as its assistance to Iraq and the Kurdistan Region. He also expressed appreciation for the work and activities carried out by the UN team in Iraq. In return, Guterres expressed gratitude to President Barzani for his constructive involvement in the political process in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

The recent progress in the negotiations between Erbil and Baghdad aimed at resolving their outstanding issues, the internal dynamics of the Kurdistan Region, the pressing requirement for conducting elections in the Kurdistan Region, the broader regional context, as well as the ongoing armed conflict and humanitarian crisis in Gaza were among the additional subjects addressed during the meeting.

President Nechirvan Barzani departed for Germany on Wednesday to take part in the Munich Security Conference.

On March 2, 2023, Secretary-General Guterres arrived in Erbil and met with top Kurdistan Region officials, including Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

