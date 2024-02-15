We are in close contact with our allies: German Defense Minister

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius on Wednesday told Kurdistan 24’s reporter Barzan Hassan that Germany is in close contact with all our allies and partners in the region after increased instability in the Middle East region.

“We are in contact of course with our contingent of troops. And we see the danger which is coming up, but we are reacting in a very level headed and calm manner which is crucial,” he said.”I think we should not exaggerate the danger, and at the same time be aware of what could happen.”

Moreover, Siemtje Möller, Parliamentary State Secretary at the Federal Ministry of Defence of Germany in late January told Kurdistan 24 that Germany is “very worried about the situation in the Middle East.”

“We see the risk that it could happen then escalation, which is why we are together with friends and allies we're working and trying to find a solution to the region, and of course we are concerned for our own soldiers but we know that they're well aware how to secure themselves.”

An Iranian ballistic missile attack struck a home in Erbil, in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, on Jan. 15, 2024, killing four civilians and injuring six others.

Moreover, Iranian-backed groups have carried over 160 drone and missile strikes on US and Coalition installations in Iraq and Syria since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas conflict in early October.

US Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh on Tuesday told reporters that there “have been no attacks since February 4 on our troops in Iraq or Syria.”

German Ambassador to Iraq Christiane Hohmann on Jan. 8 told Kurdistan that “it's the host country's responsibility to [not only] secure the safety of the international troops, but also of everybody who lives and works here.”

“The international Coalition came [at] the behest of the Iraqi Government, but it is also quite clear that we are here to support the government in actually building up a security system that allows [it] to take over on its own,” Hohmann added.

A member of the Coalition, Germany has given support to Peshmerga forces through weapon supplies, advising and training, and German soldiers are also present in the Kurdistan Region.

In October 2023, the German Parliament extended the country's military mission in Iraq and as a result, up to 500 soldiers will be deployed until Oct. 31, 2024, including German soldiers in the Kurdistan Region.