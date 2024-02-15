President Nechirvan Barzani arrives in Germany for Munich Security Conference

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani departed for Germany on Wednesday to take part in the Munich Security Conference.

The Kurdistan Region's Presidency said in a press release that throughout the conference, "the President will engage in meetings with leaders and senior officials to address the security situation and the obstacles confronting peace and stability in Iraq, the surrounding region and the world."

Moreover, the statement added that these discussions will provide an opportunity to exchange perspectives with the international community and present the viewpoints of the Kurdistan Region on these issues.

Furthermore, the Kurdish Presidency stated that President Nechirvan Barzani "will emphasize the significance of collaborative efforts in upholding peace and stability in Iraq and the Middle East."

He will also engage in dialogues with leaders and officials from different countries to explore ways of averting further turmoil in the region.

The Munich Security Conference (MSC) 2024 will take place from February 16 to 18, 2024.