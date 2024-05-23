KRG delegation attends EU-UNESCO archaeology event in Brussels

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A delegation from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) participated in the EU-UNESCO Archaeology Event held in Brussels, Belgium, following an official invitation from UNESCO and the European Union.

Delavar Ajgeiy, the KRG representative to the European Union, told Kurdistan24 correspondent Barzan Hassan, "We received an official invitation to attend this forum, which was launched with joint coordination from UNESCO and the European Union, and was attended by the Governor of Dohuk and the official supervising team for the restoration and renovation of the Erbil Citadel."

Ajgeiy highlighted that the ceremony focused on EU-UNESCO projects aimed at showcasing antiquities in Jordan and the Kurdistan Region.

He added, "The European Union, through UNESCO, seeks to bear part of the expenses for renovating and restoring Erbil Citadel, in addition to seven archaeological sites in Dohuk."

The event saw participation from several European countries, including the Iranian and Jordanian ambassadors.

Ajgeiy emphasized that it provided a valuable opportunity to spotlight the archaeological significance of the Kurdistan Region.

He stated, "We explained to the audience the historical and heritage importance of Kurdistan in the world, which is not just Kurdistan’s wealth, but a wealth for the entire world. Therefore, it is important for everyone to cooperate with Kurdistan and contribute their experience and knowledge."

Ajgeiy also called for financial support for archaeological exploration, site discovery, and restoration, aiming to boost tourism and provide new resources for the citizens of Kurdistan.

He underscored the significance of the forum, saying, "It was a very important ceremony for us as the Kurdistan Region delegation, as we also talked about the importance of Shanidar Cave and the discoveries that took place in it."