PM Barzani Meets New Bangladesh Ambassador, Stresses Stronger Ties

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Monday received the newly appointed Bangladesh Ambassador to Iraq, Maksudul Haque, in Erbil, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) announced in a statement.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Barzani congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment and reaffirmed the KRG’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Bangladesh.

Ambassador Haque conveyed the greetings of the President of Bangladesh to Prime Minister Barzani and highlighted the importance of expanding cooperation across various sectors. He also expressed gratitude on behalf of the Bangladeshi diaspora living in the Kurdistan Region for the facilitation, hospitality, and support provided by the KRG and the Kurdish people.

The Kurdistan Region and Bangladesh have maintained a steadily growing relationship over the past two decades, primarily centered on labor, trade, and community ties. Thousands of Bangladeshi workers reside in the Kurdistan Region, particularly in Erbil, Sulaimani, and Duhok, contributing to construction, services, and other sectors. The KRG has repeatedly emphasized its appreciation for the Bangladeshi community’s role in supporting the region’s development.

In return, Bangladesh has viewed the Kurdistan Region as an important hub for economic opportunities and cultural exchange within Iraq. Over the years, both sides have engaged in discussions to further develop cooperation in labor recruitment, education, and investment. The latest meeting between Prime Minister Barzani and Ambassador Haque underscores the mutual commitment to deepening these ties and creating new avenues of collaboration.