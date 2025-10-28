KDP VP Masrour Barzani: Strong KDP in Baghdad Vital for Kurdistan Region's Rights

Concluding his speech on a note of high optimism, Barzani expressed his firm hope that, "with the support of God, the people of Kurdistan and the supporters of the KDP would achieve a significant victory in the upcoming elections."

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In a key meeting held on Tuesday, Masrour Barzani, Vice President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), outlined a confident and inclusive vision for the upcoming Iraqi parliamentary elections, positioning his party as a vital force for both Kurdish rights and national stability.

The meeting, which took place with the KDP's Organizational Bureau in Duhok, focused on the critical importance of the elections and the success of the party's 275 list.

At the heart of his address, Barzani emphasized that a strong KDP presence in Baghdad is essential to "protect the constitutional rights of the Kurdish people and ensure the strength of the Kurdistan Region's structure." He framed the party's mission as one of steadfast advocacy for the Kurdish community within the federal framework of Iraq.

Expanding on the KDP's national role, Barzani stated that the party is not solely a defender of Kurdish interests. He affirmed the KDP's commitment to supporting the federal system itself, Iraq's ongoing democratic process, and the rights of all communities across the country.

Concluding his speech on a note of high optimism, Barzani expressed his firm hope that, "with the support of God, the people of Kurdistan and the supporters of the KDP would achieve a significant victory in the upcoming elections."

Iraq’s parliamentary elections are scheduled for November 11, when voters will choose 329 members of the Council of Representatives. The council will subsequently elect the country’s president and approve the appointment of the prime minister.

According to Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC), 21,404,291 citizens across Iraq are eligible to participate in the election.

This year’s elections will feature 38 political parties, 31 coalitions, and 75 individual lists, with a total of 7,768 candidates—5,520 men and 2,248 women—competing for seats in Iraq’s Council of Representatives.

The upcoming vote will be held under a new electoral system introduced after the 2018 elections and nationwide protests from 2019 to 2021, shifting from proportional representation to a single non-transferable vote system in 83 multi-member constituencies.