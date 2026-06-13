One Killed and Thousands Warned to Leave as Israeli Operations Intensify Across South Lebanon

An Israeli drone strike killed one person in southern Lebanon while the Israeli military issued evacuation warnings for 20 towns and villages

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A person was killed in southern Lebanon on Saturday as Israeli military operations continued across the country's south, with fresh airstrikes, reported demolitions, and a sweeping evacuation warning covering 20 Lebanese towns and villages.

According to Lebanon's National News Agency, an Israeli drone struck the cemetery of Maarakeh, killing one person. The agency also reported that Israeli warplanes carried out three overnight airstrikes on Deir ez-Zahrani in the Nabatieh district.

The escalation coincided with an urgent warning from the Israeli military, which called on residents of 20 towns and villages in southern Lebanon to evacuate.

The warning included the towns and villages of Deir ez-Zahrani, Nmeiriyeh, Sharqieh, Doueir, Harouf, Habboush, Kfar Joz, Zibdine, Nabatieh al-Tahta, Nabatieh al-Fawqa, Kfar Remman, Mahmoudiyeh, Sajd, Reihan, Aramta, Kfar Houneh, Mleikh, Louaizeh, Jرجوع, and Arabsalim.

Lebanon's National News Agency also reported that Israeli forces demolished homes and government institutions in the city of Bint Jbeil at dawn. In addition, Israeli artillery fire targeted the town of Srifa in the Tyre district.

Israeli strikes have continued across large areas of southern Lebanon since the initial ceasefire announcement on April 16, and after the agreement was later extended twice.

The latest developments come one week after the fourth round of negotiations between Lebanon and Israel, held under U.S. sponsorship. Following those talks, a joint statement issued by Lebanon, the United States, and Israel announced that both sides had agreed to implement a ceasefire.

Regional tensions remain high

The renewed military activity also comes amid broader regional diplomatic efforts involving Iran and the United States.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Friday that negotiations with Washington are approaching a decisive stage, while arguing that Israel remains the principal opponent of a potential agreement between the two countries.

Araghchi stated that the proposed understanding remains under review and said Israel is attempting to undermine the process as discussions continue over sanctions relief, maritime restrictions, and other outstanding issues.

Despite ongoing diplomatic activity across the region, Saturday's developments in southern Lebanon underscored the fragile security situation and the continued risk of renewed escalation along the Lebanese-Israeli front.