UKMTO: Cargo Ship Damaged by Unknown Projectile in Strait of Hormuz

"A cargo vessel has been hit on the starboard side by an unknown projectile, causing damage to the bridge. Master has reported no casualties and no environmental impact," the agency said in a statement.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – A cargo vessel was damaged after being struck by an unknown projectile in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Oman on Thursday, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency.

UKMTO said the incident occurred approximately 7.5 nautical miles (14 kilometers) southeast of Dahit in Oman's Musandam exclave.

"A cargo vessel has been hit on the starboard side by an unknown projectile, causing damage to the bridge. Master has reported no casualties and no environmental impact," the agency said in a statement.

British maritime security firm Vanguard Tech identified the vessel as the Singapore-flagged container ship Ever Lovely.

The incident comes after more than a week of relative calm in the strategic waterway, following an understanding between Tehran and Washington that led to the lifting of competing blockades and helped halt the recent Middle East conflict.

It also coincides with ongoing discussions between Iran and Oman regarding the future administration of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important routes for global oil and gas shipments.

Iran has repeatedly maintained that it will retain control over the waterway and has proposed charging transit fees for vessels passing through it, a move opposed by the United States.

Earlier this week, Oman said it was studying the possibility of introducing transit charges in coordination with Iran. However, Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi clarified on Thursday that Muscat's plans "do not entail the imposition of any transit fees."

Oman also announced a temporary shipping route through the Strait of Hormuz close to its coastline. Iran's Revolutionary Guards later responded by stating that "the only authorized route" through the waterway was the one announced by Tehran.

The latest incident follows a similar event on June 12, when UKMTO reported that another vessel had been struck by an unknown projectile in the Strait of Hormuz off Oman's coast. Authorities have not yet identified who was responsible for Thursday's attack.